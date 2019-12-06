…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – “Into The Godless Void” Video

Austin’s …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, veteran makers of epic and psychedelic punk rock, have been at it for a long time. Next year, Trail Of Dead will celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band, and they’ll also release the new album X: The Godless Void And Other Stories, their first in six years. The band kept touring during that time, but frontman Conrad Keely was living in Cambodia, and he’s only recently returned to Texas. We’ve already posted the first single “Don’t Look Down.” Today, Trail Of Dead follow it up with another new jam and a video to match.

The excellently titled “Into The Godless Void” is a huge, surging riff-rock rager. Keely wails over tidal-wave guitars. And during the extended breakdown at the end of the song, some cool sci-fi synth things happen. It’s another grand and evocative jam from a band who knows how to nail that sound.

As with “Don’t Look Down,” Keely directed the “Godless Void.” It’s mostly footage of the band playing in a studio, but with Keely’s psychedelic artwork laid over it. There’s also a druidic-ritual interlude. Check it out below.

X: The Godless Void And Other Stories is out 1/17 on Dine Alone.