This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominations for next year’s Golden Globes. Once again, Thom Yorke didn’t get nominated for anything. Instead, in the nominations for Best Original Song, you’ll find three big centrist pop stars.

Taylor Swift’s song “Beautiful Ghosts,” from the horrifying-looking forthcoming Cats musical is up for Best Original Song. (Swift co-wrote the song with Andrew Lloyd Webber, and the Golden Globe way is to simply name the songs themselves rather than the performers or songwriters.) She’s competing against fellow heavyweight Beyoncé, also up for a track from a feline-themed musical. Beyoncé is up for the Lion King song “Spirit,” which she co-wrote with Ilya Salmanzadeh and Timothy Lee McKenzie. A one-decade-later Kanye West stage-crash is not likely, but it’s not impossible, either.

Swift and Beyoncé’s fellow nominees include Elton John, up for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” from the Elton John biopic Rocketman. (John co-wrote that song with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. On the soundtrack album, he sings it with Taron Edgerton, the actor who plays him.) “Into The Unknown,” a song by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez from the Frozen II soundtrack, is also up for the award. (Idina Menzel sings it in the movie and Panic! At The Disco do the end-credits version.) And the final nominee is “Stand Up,” from the biopic Harriet, sung by star Cynthia Erivo and written by Erivo and Joshuah Campbell.

Songwriting legend Randy Newman is nominated for Best Original Score; he did the music for Marriage Story. One of the other nominees is Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Icelandic cellist who has collaborated with people like Animal Collective, Sunn O))), and Throbbing Gristle; she’s up for Joker. The other nominees are more traditional film composers: Thomas Newman for 1917, Daniel Pemberton for Motherless Brooklyn, Alexandre Desplat for Little Women. The Haxan Cloak was sadly not nominated for Midsommar, nor Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Waves.