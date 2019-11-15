Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”

Here it is, folks, the song that Taylor Swift co-wrote with theatre maestro Andrew Lloyd Webber for Cats, the film. “Beautiful Ghosts” is the second new thing that Swift has shared this week after a remix of the title track from her new album, Lover, that featured Shawn Mendes.

“Beautiful Ghosts” is apparently the only new song that was composed for the movie. While Swift sings the version that’s being released as a single today, it’s actually sung by Francesca Hayward in the film, who plays a cat named Victoria, and is later reprised by Judi Dench. This version will play over the movie’s end credits.

Listen to it below.

Cats hits theaters on 12/20. Swift recently took to social media to accuse Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun of preventing her from performing her old songs. Thankfully, the Cats song is safe from their claws.