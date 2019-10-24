Taylor Swift Co-Wrote A Song With Andrew Lloyd Webber For Cats

The Cats movie is coming. Today, it’s been revealed that Taylor Swift — who has a role in it as Bombalurina — has also co-written an original track for the musical with original composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

As Variety reports, it’s called “Beautiful Ghosts” and will be sung by Francesca Hayward in the film, who plays a cat named Victoria. Per this tweet from a Daily Mail reporter, it will also be briefly reprised by Judi Dench. Swift will have her own version of the song that will play over the movie’s end credits.

The song was written by Swift and Lloyd Webber while the film was shooting in the fall of last year when they were rehearsing Swift’s number “Macavity The Mystery Cat.” This means that Swift will be eligible for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, if it comes to that.

Universal Pictures has shared a featurette on the making of the song featuring interviews with Swift, Lloyd Webber, and director Tom Hooper. You can also hear a bit of Swift recording the track.

In other Swift news, it’s been 13 years since she released her debut album. #13YearsOfTaylor!