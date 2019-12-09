Tame Impala Announce North American Summer Arena Tour With Perfume Genius

Early next year, Aussie psych superstars Tame Impala will return with the new album The Slow Rush, their first in five years. Kevin Parker and his co-conspirators have already shared a handful of early songs, the most recent of which is the sprawling “Posthumous Forgiveness.” And now they’ve unveiled the dates for a summer tour of North America.

Tame Impala had already announced a few dates in California and Mexico, with openers like Clairo and MGMT. But the main part of the tour kicks off next May in Chicago. Tame Impala will spend the entire summer crossing North America, hitting many of our finest hockey arenas. Perfume Genius will open those dates, which means Tame Impala are putting themselves in serious danger of getting blown off the stage every night. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

03/10-11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

03/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

﻿03/19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol ^

03/21 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Pal Norte ^

05/23 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #

05/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

06/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

06/06 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

06/11 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena #

06/12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

07/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #

07/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

07/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center #

07/23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center #

07/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

07/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

07/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena #

07/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena #

08/03 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center #

08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

08/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphiteathre #

* with Clairo

^ with MGMT

# with Perfume Genius