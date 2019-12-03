Tame Impala – “Posthumous Forgiveness”

Early next year, Australian psych-rock superstars Tame Impala will return with the new album The Slow Rush, their long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s Currents. Over the past few months, we’ve heard a few of the songs that will appear on the LP: “Patience,” “Borderline,” “It Might Be Time.” Today, the band shared a fourth.

The new song “Posthumous Forgiveness” stretches over six minutes, and it’s shows Tame Impala venturing even further away from anything that could be described as rock music, into Kevin Parker’s synthy, trippy studio-music mind-garden. (Parker wrote and produced “Posthumous Forgiveness,” just as he writes and produces every Tame Impala song.)

“Posthumous Forgiveness” is really two songs stitched together in one — that “Sicko Mode” move. The song starts out as a languid, hazy lament that takes at least a little bit of inspiration from the psychedelic soul epics that Isaac Hayes was making in the early ’70s. Midway through, there’s a change, and the song transforms into airy synthpop with near-falsetto vocals and a neck-jerking programmed beat. Both parts of the song sound extremely clean and produced. Listen below.

The Slow Rush is out 2/14 on Modular.