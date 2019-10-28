Tame Impala – “It Might Be Time”

Last week, Tame Impala officially announced their new album, The Slow Rush. The album, which features 12 tracks that were produced by Parker and recorded in both Los Angeles and his hometown of Fremantle, Australia, will be out on Valentine’s Day.

The Slow Rush is the follow-up to 2015’s Currents, and it was preceded by two songs earlier this year, “Patience” and “Borderline.” Per a press release, it appears that “Borderline” will be on the album while “Patience” will not be.

Today, Parker is sharing a new track called “It Might Be Time. “It might be time to face it/ You’re not as cool as you used to be,” he sings in the chorus. Listen to it below.

Parker also gave an interview the Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. Here’s a clip from it:

And he took to his Instagram to share some words about the track and his excitement for the future of the band:

Hey everyone sorry i’ve been a bit quiet for the last 4 billion years and sorry it’s all been a bit weird this year, there are all sorts of excuses i could serve you but it basically all comes down to me hating the idea of giving you anything that isn’t the best my entire heart and soul and brain can give. But i’m so fucking relieved the day has finally come that i can give you a date, I guess you are too… And i’m so excited for touring next year and beyond with a new show and new album of songs and yes we’ll come to peru and yes we’ll come to brazil and wherever you live in the world because that’s all i want to do for the rest of my life. I’ll be waiting anxiously with you until feb 14 2020, in the meantime enjoy this quirky new song about your own inner paranoid thoughts telling you you’ve lost your mojo, and whose drum sound took me about 1 of those 4 billion years. love you all

The Slow Rush is out 2/14. Pre-order it here.