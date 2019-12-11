Thyla – “December”

Just last week, we named Thyla’s debut EP What’s On Your Mind one of the best EPs of 2019. But it seems that Thyla, who we also named a Band To Watch last year, are really just getting started. In the last couple months, they’ve been building up to a second EP titled Everything At Once, and it seems like it’s going to be a very strong successor to What’s On Your Mind and an exciting build-up to whatever Thyla do next.

We’ve already heard two tracks from the EP: “Two Sense” and “Lenox Hill,” both of which ranked amongst our favorite songs in their respective weeks. These tracks suggested Thyla were leaning harder into sharpened pop songcraft, and now they’re back with another new single that further expands their sound in a different way.

It’s called “December,” and it’s a quieter and more spacious affair than many of Thyla’s existing work. In a press release, the band said it shows “a more delicate side,” while adding that frontwoman Millie Duthie wrote it for her sister, who was struggling with personal issues. “It came from a really dark and desperate place,” Duthie says, “But the song manages to put into words what she could never say.” It’s a beautifully pensive composition, and you can hear it below.

The Everything At Once EP is out 1/24.