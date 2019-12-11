Stormzy – “Audacity” (Feat. Headie One) Video

Stormzy is releasing his sophomore album, Heavy Is The Head, at the end of the week. We’ve heard a decent handful of singles from it so far, including “Vossi Bop,” “Crown,” “Wiley Flow,” and “Own It” — that last one had features from Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy. Today, Stormzy is releasing another track from it, “Audacity,” which features a verse from fellow British rapper Headie One. It comes with a Taz Tron Delix-directed music video set in a dark dystopian world in which Stormzy rides around on the top of a giant truck. Watch and listen below.

Heavy Is The Head is out 12/13.