SOB X RBE – “Ain’t Got Time” Video

The Vallejo, California hip-hop crew SOB x RBE originated as a merger between two preexisting crews, Strictly Only Brothers and Real Boi Entertainment — hence the acronym. The trio has already given us two great projects this year, the Hit-Boy team-up Family Not A Group and Roll The Dice, an EP with Marshmello of all people. Now they’re going to end 2019 by dropping another album, a quasi-self-titled offering called Strictly Only Brothers. That’s the Straight Outta Compton-referencing cover art above.

Ahead of the album’s release next Friday, they’ve given us a video for “Ain’t Got Time,” its second single following this past summer’s “Legend.” It proves that not only do they sound good over Zaytoven production, they look cool at a skate park. Watch below.

Strictly Only Brothers is out 12/20.