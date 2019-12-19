Watch James Blake’s “I’ll Come Too” Video & Tonight Show Performance

Believe it or not, it’s been less than a year since James Blake released the lovestruck Assume Form, which is up for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys. Blake continued to promote the album last night with a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, where he performed “I’ll Come Too,” the ballad where he decides to tag along wherever girlfriend Jameela Jamil has to travel, his eyes presumably looking like cartoon hearts. Blake brought a string section along with him; it was pretty.

Today, Blake has followed up that performance by premiering the music video for “I’ll Come Too.” Edited by Planet Earth’s Matt Meech with footage from the BBC Natural History archive, it features a fictional love story between a penguin and an Albatross. In a press release, Meech writes, “I remembered some footage that we didn’t use on Planet Earth II that I thought might be useful. Both birds look quirky, elegant and beautiful, the Albatrosses have an unusual mating dance, which the penguins watch from afar and the mysterious backdrop of the Snares island, off the coast of Southern New Zealand, is a truly unique landscape.”

You can watch the Fallon performance and the music video below.

Blake’s been doing some unexpected covers on his current solo piano tour, including Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over” and Aqua’s “Barbie Girl”…

Also on Fallon last night was fellow Grammy favorite Dua Lipa, who sat for an interview to promote her upcoming album Future Nostalgia. The newly blonde British pop star discussed her fans embracing Wendy Williams’ notorious “Dula Peep” misnomer, the love for 50 Cent and Method Man and Redman she developed while living in Kosovo, and the Sunny Hill music festival she launched this year in the Kosovar city of Prishtina.

Lipa also teased her performance on tonight’s episode of Fallon, which supposedly will be an “orchestral rendition” of one of her recent disco-tinged singles — hopefully “Don’t Start Now,” which remains one of the best pop songs of the year. Until then, you can watch her interview below.

Assume Form is out now on Polydor, and Future Nostalgia is out in 2020 on Warner Bros.