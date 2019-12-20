Caroline Polachek – “Missing” (Everything But The Girl Cover) & “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings (A. G. Cook Remix)”

“Missing” by Everything But The Girl is one of the best pop songs ever. You know it, I know it, and Caroline Polachek knows it.

The former Chairlift leader stopped by SiriusXM’s studios this week to be interviewed by Julia Cunningham about her phenomenal solo debut album Pang. As is customary, the visit involved performing a cover tune. Polachek chose Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt’s masterful, meditative 1994 house-pop track, the one built around the lyric, “And I miss you like the deserts miss the rain.” “Missing” is, I repeat, a total masterpiece, and Polachek has given it a reverent but pleasingly exploratory reading.

Also this week Polachek released PC Music label head A. G. Cook’s remix of Pang highlight “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” one of the most contagiously wonderful pop songs I heard all year. Cook was not about to improve on the original, but he’s done some truly fascinating things to it.

Hear the cover and the remix below.

Pang is out now on Columbia.