Caroline Polachek – “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”

Caroline Polachek, who formerly headed up the perennially underrated indie-leaning pop group Chairlift, will soon release Pang, her first album under her own name. Her previous solo work under the names Ramona Lisa and CEP explored alternate sides of her creative impulse, but early singles “Door,” “Parachute,” and “Ocean Of Tears” have essentially sounded like really good Chairlift songs.

Today she’s revealing Pang’s 10/18 release date and sharing a fourth song from the album with the highly memorable title “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.” It’s a vibrant ’80s-indebted pop track with a sonic palette that reminds me of the 1975. Playful synth flourishes and vocal processing abound, and Polachek’s hook is tremendous. “So hot you’re hurting my feelings,” she sings in her distinctly expressive voice. “Can’t deal.”

Hear “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” below.

Pang is out 10/18 on Columbia.