Caroline Polachek has just released the first-ever solo song under her own name, “Door.” “I feel totally out of control of most things in the world, but can at least build landscapes for the mind,” Polachek in a press release about the song. It was co-written and co-produced by Polachek, Dan Nigro, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack.

The former Chairlift member has had a couple solo outlets over the years. As Ramona Lisa, she released a full-length album, Arcadia, in 2014, and in 2017 she put out an instrumental album called Drawing The Target Around The Arrow as the moniker CEP. Over the last couple of years, she’s collaborated with a number of artists including Charli XCX, Empress Of, Maria Usbeck, and Danny L Harle.

The song comes with a gorgeous-looking music video, co-directed by Polachek and Matt Copson. Watch that and listen to “Door” below.

“Door” is out now via Columbia.