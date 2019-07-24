Caroline Polachek – “Parachute” & “Ocean Of Tears”

Former Chairlift leader Caroline Polachek returned last month with “Door,” her first single since the band’s amicable breakup two years ago. It was Polachek’s first solo single under her own name, though she’s previously released work as Ramona Lisa and CEP. Today she’s following up “Door” with two more new ones that continue to expand the sonic universe of this new project.

“Parachute” is a trembling, operatic ballad in the vein of Björk or Zola Jesus, rendered in the rich electro-organic palette Polachek tends to prefer. “Closing in on the sparkle of the waves,” she sings. “Go on, take me in/ It will fill like home.” The other new track features water imagery as well. “Ocean Of Tears” begins as spare as “Parachute” but quickly evolves into a brisk avant-R&B banger and my favorite of her three new tracks thus far. Pushing her soprano into its upper reaches, she intones, “The only thing that’s separatin’ you and me tonight/ Is an ocean of tears.” Notably, Polachek’s list of collaborators for these tracks includes PC Music producers Danny L Harle and A. G. Cook.

Hear both new songs below.

“Parachute” and “Ocean Of Tears” are out now on Columbia. Presumably Polachek is building toward a solo album, and if so, it’s shaping up quite nicely.