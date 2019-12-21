Watch My Chemical Romance Reunite In LA

It finally happened: Last night, My Chemical Romance played their first show together since they first broke up in 2013. Their first reunion show — of five scheduled so far — took place at the Shrine Expo Hall In Los Angeles. The morning before the show, the band handed out “Devotion” blankets to fans camped in front of the venue; a few hours before the show, the University Of Southern California marching band came out to play “Welcome To The Black Parade”; and during the actual show, MCR performed “Welcome To The Black Parade” alongside other favorites like “Helena,” “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” and “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us In Prison,” which they did with an assist from Youth Code’s Sara Taylor. Check out our list of the 10 best MCR songs here and check out footage from the reunion below.