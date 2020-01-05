Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song at Sunday night’s ceremony. They accepted the award for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” which they wrote for Elton John’s biopic Rocketman. As John noted in his speech, it was the first time he accepted an award alongside his longtime songwriting partner Taupin.

The Rocketman track beat out “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats (written by Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber), “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II (written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez), “Spirit” from The Lion King (written by Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, & Ilya Salmanzadeh), and “Stand Up” from Harriet (written by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo).

The award was presented by Dakota Fanning and Ansel Elgort — the latter sang its introduction.