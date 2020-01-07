Lil Uzi Vert’s “Futsal Shuffle 2020″ Video Is Really Good

Young rap star Lil Uzi Vert had a tumultuous 2019; he spent most of the year feuding with his label boss DJ Drama and, possibly as a consequence, not releasing all the music he’d presumably been recording. But Uzi ended the year triumphantly with the release of “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” a fizzy, silly, catchy club-rap song with an intricately athletic dance attached. The song was an immediate smash, debuting at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. (It would’ve been way higher if not for all the Christmas music.) And now it gets a video, and its video is a whole lot of fun.

Uzi has been hyping up the dance that goes along with “Futsal Shuffle” on social media for a few months now, and it’s basically some Chicago footwork stuff. Director Jay Weneta’s video for the song is predictably heavy on that dance. The whole video, in fact, is pretty much just footage of Uzi and his friends dancing. This is great. We need more of that.

Lately, we’ve been getting a lot of dance-centric rap videos; consider, for instance, DaBaby’s “Bop” video. Those rule. Let’s keep doing that. But “Futsal Shuffle” stands out because it’s a dance-centric rap video where the rapper actively participates in the dancing. Lil Uzi Vert is great at dancing! He and his friends seem like they’d be fun to hang out with! It’s some real Step Up sequel shit. There’s no story to the video or anything, and the editing is maybe a little showy, but there’s something truly joyous in watching it all happen anyway. When was the last time you saw a rap video with actual breakdancing in it? Check it out below.

“Futsal Shuffle 2020″ is out now on the streaming services.