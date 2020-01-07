The Innocence Mission – “The Brothers Williams Said”

Lancaster, PA folk mainstays the Innocence Mission will release See You Tomorrow next week, and today we get to hear the song that gave the album its name. “The Brothers Williams Said” — which follows “On Your Side” and “This Boat” in the run of pre-release singles — is a powerfully wistful piano ballad tastefully decked out with horns and strings. Against this backdrop, Karen Peris spins a story about the pain of being ignored and the glory of being truly seen. Press play below and prepare to be overwhelmed by beauty.

See You Tomorrow is out 1/17 and can be pre-ordered here.

