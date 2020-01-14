Soccer Mommy – “circle the drain”

Over the last few months, Soccer Mommy have shared a handful of excellent new songs. One of them, “Feed,” is on the soundtrack for the horror movie The Turning, and the other two — “lucy” and “yellow is the color of her eyes” — are both on her sophomore album, which is called color theory and is being officially announced today alongside another new single, “circle the drain.”

“I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally,” Sophie Allison said in a press release. “The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

Keeping with the color theory, “circle the drain” is all about the blues. It’s a song that captures the inescapable pull that depression has on your mental health. “Things feel that low sometimes/ Even when everything is fine,” Allison sings in the chorus, admitting that even the smallest things can send someone spiraling.

It’s filled with scratchy acoustic guitars and burbles of water (very Avril) and has some real sharp gems of insight about getting trapped in a mood you can’t get out of: “Trying to seem strong for my love, for my family and friends but I’m so tired of faking/ ‘Cus I’m chained to my bed when they’re gone, watching TV alone ’til my body starts aching,” goes one of them.

The song comes with a video, directed by Atiba Jefferson, that finds Allison meeting up with some skateboarders in Palm Springs. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “bloodstream”

02 “circle the drain”

03 “royal screw up”

04 “night swimming”

05 “crawling in my skin”

06 “yellow is the color of her eyes”

07 “up the walls”

08 “lucy”

09 “stain”

10 “gray light”

color theory is out 2/28 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here. Tour dates and tickets can be found here.