Andy Shauf – “Living Room”

Towards the end of this month, Andy Shauf is releasing a new album. The Foxwarren frontman’s The Neon Skyline is written from the perspective of a guy who goes to his local dive bar, hears his ex is back in town, and inevitably runs into her. We’ve already heard two tracks from the album, including “Things I Do” and “Try Again,” which was shared along with an animated video.

Shauf is sharing another song from that album today. On “Living Room,” a quick, folky strum moseys about steadily from the get, rounded out by a piano trill. As the instrumentation builds up, a gloomy bass makes this track feel cyclical and lived-in as the title might suggest. Jazzy brass interludes add to this hardened, yet utterly realistic interpretation.

Lyrically, there’s also this mopey sense of resolve, as a character named Claire is introduced. She begins talking how she is repeating something her father did to her with her own son, as Shauf lingers on particular words without clear-cut structure. Eventually, Claire ends up rhetorically asking our protagonist, “How hard is it to give a shit?”

Listen to “Living Room” below, where you can also find dates for Shauf’s upcoming tour.

TOUR DATES:

02/07 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

02/08 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

02/09 – Knoxville, TN @ Barley’s Taproom *

02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

02/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

02/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

02/15 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

02/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater *

02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

02/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *

02/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

02/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

02/28 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall *

02/29 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room *

03/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre *

03/03 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange *

03/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre *

03/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall *

03/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *

03/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

03/13 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

03/14 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa

03/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

03/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

03/19 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

03/21 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

03/22 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03/25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

03/26 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

03/27 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

03/28 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

03/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

04/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

04/02 – Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds

04/04 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

04/05 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

04/06 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

04/07 – Paris, FR @ Trianon

04/08 – London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire

04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

04/25 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre ^

04/26 – Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge ^

04/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

05/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

05/02 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

05/04 – Charlottesville, NC @ The Southern ^

05/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

05/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

05/09 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

05/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

05/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi ^

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum ^

05/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

>05/16 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe ^

* = w/ Molly Sarlé

^ = w/ Faye Webster

The Neon Skyline is out 1/24 on Anti. Pre-order it here.