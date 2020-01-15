P.E. – “Soft Dance”

Most of the members of the Brooklyn band Pill reformed under the name P. E. after breaking up last year, and in a couple months they’ll release their new project’s debut album, Person. They shared “Top Ticket” from it in November, and today they’re back with another track, “Soft Dance.”

It’s a beguiling slow shuffle filled with horns and little guitar licks that make up something that has a lot of empty space but also never stops moving. It might not inspire dancing, but it might inspire the sort of introspective light you can find on a dance floor. “We dance to forget our heads/ We dance to lose our heads,” the group’s Veronica Torres sings throughout.

Here’s what she had to say about the track in a statement:

A celebration of movement and dance as somatic therapy. Our memories, trauma, and joy are nestled within us and we each have our own intuitive movements that bridge the brain and body. The body has more than one way of laughing and crying. I wrote the words to Soft Dance as a sort of farewell to a relationship. It’s a celebration of letting go and feeling safe – keeping the soft and good memories, learning your lessons, knowing that this might not be the last heartache you ever feel, and acknowledging the human need for tenderness and connection.

Listen to it below.

Person is out 3/6 via Wharf Cat.