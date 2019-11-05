P.E. – “Top Ticket” & “Top Ticket (Liars Remix)”

Earlier this year, the New York City band Pill broke up after two albums, but three of its members — Veronica Torres, Jonathan Campolo, and Benjamin Jaffe — have gone on to form the band P.E., alongside Eaters’ Jonathan Schenke and Bob Jones. P.E. are releasing their debut album, Person, next year, and today they’re releasing their first-ever single, “Top Ticket.”

It’s a propulsive thump, strung along by drill whirs and Torres’ snotty deliver: “I want the top ticket/ Nothing average, nothing contrived/ None of that consumer-grade shit.” On the B-side of their debut single, they got Liars to do a dance remix of the track. You can listen to both below.

Person is out 3/6 via Wharf Cat.