Shell Of A Shell – “Knock”

Shell Of A Shell hail from Nashville, and they specialize in a gnarly, scrappy form of lo-fi indie rock that reminds me of early Dismemberment Plan (always a good look) as well as other hearty ’90s underground marauders. That marks them as a great fit for Exploding In Sound, the plucky NYC label that helped to launch Speedy Ortiz, Pile, LVL UP, and others. EIS will release Shell Of A Shell’s debut album Away Team next month, and its lead single — the noisily melodic “Knock” — has fully piqued my interest. Listen below.

Away Team is out 2/28. Pre-order it here.