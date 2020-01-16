Stream J. Cole’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Director’s Cut Featuring Vince Staples, 6lack, Saba & More

Last year, J. Cole released a beautifully chaotic compilation album called Revenge Of The Dreamers III, which was recorded during what sounds like a very productive 10 day rap camp in Atlanta that produced 142 songs in total. Eighteen of those tracks were included on the original compilation, and today J. Cole has put out a Revenge Of The Dreamers III featuring 12 new tracks. Two of them, Ari Lennox’s “Bussit” and EARTHGANG’s “Still Up” (featuring REASON), were put out a couple days ago, and now the whole director’s cut is here.

A lot of the featured artists come from J. Cole’s Dreamville roster, but there are some that don’t. The new tracks offer up material from a wide-ranging crew that includes Vince Staples, 6lack, Saba, Smino, JID, Buddy, Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, REASON, and quite a few more.

Check out a stream of the expanded compilation below — note that the first 18 tracks are the previously released stuff, and dig into the 12 new songs right after that.