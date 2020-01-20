It has been a long, long wait for Pearl Jam’s new album Gigaton. The band’s last collection, Lightning Bolt, came out way back in October of 2013. And we might know that Gigaton is on its way now, but that doesn’t mean they’re making the wait move any quicker. After teasing it over the course of a week, we finally got an official announcement, which came with tour dates and at least information alluding to a lead single called “Dance Of The Clairvoyants.” But no tracklist, no single. Today, we received another small update. There’s still no single — come on guys! — but we now at least know what Gigaton’s tracklist looks like.

While there had been some rumors that the lengthy stretch between releases might result in a double album from Pearl Jam in 2020, that doesn’t seem to to be the case. While a two-disc epic might be fitting for something called Gigaton, the album comes in at a more digestible 12 tracks. “Can’t Deny Me,” the 2018 single that was once perceived to be a preview of Lightning Bolt’s successor, is not included. “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” is here as expected; that and “Superblood Wolfmoon” are probably the most surprising track titles coming from Pearl Jam. The band tweeted the whole thing out earlier today, and you can check it out below:

Gigaton. Out March 27th. Which track are you most excited to hear? More info and pre-order: https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/il6Zvb22bh — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 20, 2020

TRACKLIST:

01 “Who Ever Said”

02 “Superblood Wolfmoon”

03 “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

04 “Quick Escape”

05 “Alright”

06 “Seven O’Clock”

07 “Never Destination”

08 “Take The Long Way”

09 “Buckle Up”

10 “Comes Then Goes”

11 “Retrograde”

12 “River Cross”

Gigaton is out 3/27 via UMG. Pre-order it here.