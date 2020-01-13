Pearl Jam Announce New Album Gigaton

Pearl Jam have been talking about a new album for what feels like forever, and last week they began teasing something called “Gigaton” via augmented reality. To no one’s surprise, they have revealed that Gigaton is indeed the new album, their first since 2013’s Lightning Bolt.
The album is out at the end of March and was produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam. The cover image of melting polar icecaps is a photograph by Paul Nicklen called “Ice Waterfall.” Gigaton’s lead single is called “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” — no word yet on the rest of the tracklist, or when the single will drop.
In a statement on the band’s site, Mike McCready writes, “Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”
In addition to the album, PJ have announced a North American tour for March and April. Find those dates below in text and video form.
TOUR DATES:
03/18 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/20 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
03/22 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
03/24 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
03/28 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/30 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/02 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/04 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/06 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
04/09 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/13 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
04/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/18 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/19 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/23 Frankfurt, Gemany @ Festhalle @
06/25 Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne @
06/27 Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
06/29 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena @
07/02 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/05 Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari &
07/07 Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle %
07/10 London, England @ Hyde Park
07/13 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena %
07/15 Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena %
07/17 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion %
07/19 Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome %
07/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
@ with IDLES
& with Pixies
% with White Reaper
Gigaton is out 3/27 via UMG. Pre-order it here.