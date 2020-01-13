Pearl Jam Announce New Album Gigaton

Pearl Jam have been talking about a new album for what feels like forever, and last week they began teasing something called “Gigaton” via augmented reality. To no one’s surprise, they have revealed that Gigaton is indeed the new album, their first since 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

The album is out at the end of March and was produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam. The cover image of melting polar icecaps is a photograph by Paul Nicklen called “Ice Waterfall.” Gigaton’s lead single is called “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” — no word yet on the rest of the tracklist, or when the single will drop.

In a statement on the band’s site, Mike McCready writes, “Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

In addition to the album, PJ have announced a North American tour for March and April. Find those dates below in text and video form.

TOUR DATES:

03/18 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/20 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/22 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

03/24 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

03/28 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/30 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/02 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/04 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/06 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

04/09 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/13 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

04/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/18 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/19 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/23 Frankfurt, Gemany @ Festhalle @

06/25 Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne @

06/27 Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

06/29 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena @

07/02 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/05 Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari &

07/07 Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle %

07/10 London, England @ Hyde Park

07/13 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena %

07/15 Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena %

07/17 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion %

07/19 Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome %

07/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

@ with IDLES

& with Pixies

% with White Reaper

Gigaton is out 3/27 via UMG. Pre-order it here.