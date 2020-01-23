Four Tet – “Baby” (Feat. Ellie Goulding)

Earlier this week, Four Tet announced that his new album, Sixteen Oceans, would be out in March. It’ll include “Teenage Birdsong,” one of the tracks he released last year, and today he’s shared another song that’ll appear on it, “Baby.”

It features vocals from Ellie Goulding, whose voice gets chopped and sputtered on top of a thumping beat. The song drops out two-thirds through into a pretty ambient breakdown (complete with bird song) before coming back harder and stronger for the end.

Check it out below.

Sixteen Oceans is out in March.