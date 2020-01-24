YG Arrested On Robbery Charges

The California rapper YG has been arrested and charged with robbery. According to TMZ, LA County Sheriff deputies raided YG’s San Fernando Valley home early this morning, before sunrise. YG is currently in custody and being booked on robbery charges. Right now, we don’t know anything else about his case.

This isn’t the first time YG has been arrested for robbery. Police in Las Vegas also arrested YG in a 2018 incident. That time, YG allegedly snatched a chain from someone’s neck. In that case, the story goes that someone approached YG, asked for a picture, and then insulted YG. The same person claims that YG’s entourage then beat him up.

YG is currently scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, as part of an all-star tribute to his late collaborator Nipsey Hussle. It looks like he might not be a part of that now.