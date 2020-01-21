Grammys Announce Nipsey Hussle Tribute

The Grammys are almost upon us. “Music’s biggest night” is happening this Sunday, and the Recording Academy are firming up their roster of performers (while dealing with their own internal drama). Last week, we found out a couple of big names that were performing and the week before that we learned that some other big names were getting together to pay tribute to Prince at a separate event later in the week.

Today, the Academy has announced another tribute performance that’ll take place during the show, this one for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in March of last year. He’s posthumously nominated for a few awards: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks In The Middle” and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher.”

Performing in honor of Hussle will be Roddy Richh (who has a verse on “Racks In The Middle” and is currently having a moment of his own), John Legend and DJ Khaled (both featured on Hussle’s “Higher”), Meek Mill, YG, and Kirk Franklin.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” Ken Ehrlich, Grammys executive producer, said in a statement. “There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

The Grammys air on 1/26 starting at 8PM ET on CBS.