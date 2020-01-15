The Grammys are creeping up on us quite quickly. Thanks to the Oscars moving up their broadcast to 2/9 and the Super Bowl going down 2/2, Music’s Biggest Night™ will be 1/26 at the Staples Center in LA. That’s only 11 days away, so the performer schedule is filling up.

The Recording Academy had already announced the likes of Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith (recipients of this year’s MusiCares Person Of The Year award), and host Alicia Keys. Today a whole other slate of names has been added, some of them genuinely intriguing.

Rosalía, the flamenco-pop futurist turned global urbano superstar, will perform. So will Tyler, The Creator, probably in his IGOR wig. Joining Aerosmith will be Run-DMC, presumably to do “Walk This Way,” in a performance that also involves Gap Band leader and hip-hop hook slinger Charlie Wilson. Bonnie Raitt will pay tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient John Prine. Also on deck are H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, and Camila Cabello.

If you so desire, you can watch all this go down on CBS starting at 8PM ET on 1/26. And if you want to see more than a handful of awards handed out, the Premiere Ceremony (where the bulk of the hardware will be distributed) begins livestreaming at Grammy.com at 3:30PM ET.