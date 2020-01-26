Nipsey Hussle has posthumously been awarded his first Grammy. After receiving his first nomination last year for Best Rap Album with Victory Lap, Nipsey was nominated for three different awards at this year’s Grammys. This time around, his song “Racks In The Middle,” which also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, took home the award for Best Rap Performance.

Nipsey’s family was there to accept in his memory. There were some pretty moving moments in their speeches, including his grandmother thanking everyone for the outpouring of love she’s seen over the last year since Nipsey’s death, and in all the years before that. His brother also delivered a heartbreaking remembrance, recalling sitting alongside Nipsey at the Grammys last year when he lost, and Nipsey saying it was “God’s plan” if he were to make it back and win the next time.

Hussle is still up for another award later tonight, for “Higher” with John Legend and DJ Khaled in the Best Rap/Sung Performance category. The main ceremony will also feature a tribute to Nipsey, with a medley performance featuring Roddy Ricch, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, YG, and Kirk Franklin.