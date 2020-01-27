Anna Calvi – “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy” (Feat. Courtney Barnett)

Back in 2018, the tough and intense British singer Anna Calvi released her album Hunter. Since then, Calvi has moved onto other projects, like scoring the most recent season of Peaky Blinders. But Calvi hasn’t finished with her Hunter songs yet. Later this winter, Calvi will release a new project called Hunted — a set of relatively stripped-down versions of the songs from Hunter.

On Hunted, Calvi has help. The record includes contributions from guests like Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julia Holter, and IDLES’ Joe Talbot. The first single from the record is a new version of the Hunter single “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy” — a relatively restrained take on the song with deadpan vocals from Courtney Barnett.

In a press release, Barnett says, “Anna is a completely awe-inspiring performer, it’s impossible to take your eyes off her onstage. I love her songwriting for its beautiful and perfect balance between aggression and tenderness.” Below, check out the new version of the track, as well as the tracklist and what Calvi has to say about the record.

Calvi says:

During a break from touring I went back and listened to the first recordings I ever made of Hunter. These recordings capture the very moment I first wrote these songs, and recorded them on my own, in my attic studio. I find something especially intimate about sharing these most private recordings with my favourite singers and asking them to lend their voices and artistic sensibility. Courtney Barnett is an amazing artist. Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing. Her ability to connect the profound to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Swimming Pool” (Feat. Julia Holter)

02 “Hunter”

03 “Eden” (Feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

04 “Away”

05 “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy” (Feat. Courtney Barnett)

06 “Wish” (Feat. Joe Talbot)

07 “Indies Or Paradise”

Hunted is out 3/6 on Domino.