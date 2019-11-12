Anna Calvi – “You’re Not God”

Anna Calvi wrote the original score for Peaky Blinders season 5, which wrapped up back in September. She’s scoring the next season, too, though it isn’t expected out until at least 2021. In the meantime, we’ve still got a double-disc Peaky Blinders soundtrack album coming this Friday.<1--more-->

Rather than showcase Calvi’s score, the project features a number of songs used in or inspired by the series. There are new originals, like Jehnny Beth’s great “I’m The Man.” There are covers of the theme song, Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand,” by choices both inspired (Cave’s ex PJ Harvey) and perverse (Snoop Dogg). And there are some non-instrumental tracks from Calvi, including an as-yet-unheard cover of FKA Twigs’ “Papi Pacify” and a new original called “You’re Not God.”

The latter Calvi track is out today. It’s a rock song with lumbering swagger and piercing noise, toggling between a heavy groove and long passages of near-silence. Listen below, where you can also find Calvi’s US first US tour dates in six years.

TOUR DATES:

12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (Sold Out)

12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade (Sold Out)

The Peaky Blinders soundtrack is out 11/15 on vinyl and streaming and out now on CD or as a download. Purchase it here.