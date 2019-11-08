Jehnny Beth – “I’m The Man”

Savages leader Jehnny Beth has a new song out today, “I’m The Man,” which appears on the soundtrack for the British television show Peaky Blinders. The track was featured on an episode of the show that aired back in September, but it hasn’t been available until now.

Peaky Blinders has quite a musical pedigree. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ 1994 track “Red Right Hand” has served as the show’s theme song since it started airing, and the show has gotten many artists to cover it over the years, including Iggy Pop & Jarvis Cocker, Snoop Dogg, and PJ Harvey. Music is so important to the show that the creators of it threw a festival earlier this year — the lineup included Primal Scream, Slaves, Nadine Shah, and Anna Calvi, who scored the most recent season.

Jehnny Beth’s new original track “I’m The Man” is the second bit of music she’s shared this year following her score for the Chelsea Manning documentary XY Chelsea, which she made with longtime producer Johnny Hostile.

Here’s what Beth had to say about the track in a statement:

‘I’m The Man’ is an attempted study on humankind, what we define as evil and the inner conflict of morality. Because it is much easier to label the people who are clearly tormented by obsessions as monsters than to discern the universal human background which is visible behind them. However, this song has not even a remote connection with a sociological study, collective psychology, or present politics; It is a poetic work first and foremost. Its aim is to make you feel, not think.

The Peaky Blinders soundtrack is out 11/15.