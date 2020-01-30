Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Dua Lipa’s sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, is coming out in April. The British pop star has shared two songs from it so far, the official lead single “Don’t Start Now” and the promotional single/title track. Today, she’s back with another new song that’s getting a concerted single push, “Physical.”

She has been teasing it for a few days now with a series of trailers. And yesterday, she announced Future Nostalgia’s release date (4/3) and cover art (see below).

The song directly calls back to the most famous pop song that’s named “Physical,” because what else would you follow up “Let’s get” with?

UPDATE: “Physical” now has a colorful music video directed by CANADA. Watch it below.

FUTURE NOSTALGIA – THE ALBUM – COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD – SHOT BY HUGO COMTE – 🌕🔐💛 pic.twitter.com/rRSiSbl2Oe — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 30, 2020

Future Nostalgia is out 4/3.