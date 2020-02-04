The Radio Dept. – “The Absence Of Birds”

Swedish dream-poppers the Radio Dept. haven’t released a full-length album since 2016’s Running Out Of Love, but they’ve spent the last few years reissuing some of their older work. They also put out a handful of tracks, including “Your True Name” and “Going Down Swinging,” in 2018. Today, they’re returning with a new song called “The Absence Of Birds.”

The track comes with an opaque announcement about impending new material to come from the band:

‘The Absence of Birds’ is a song about missing someone. And about forcing the hand of chance to make new and unexpected things happen. There’s more to come this year, ten or more songs will be released in some way or another during 2020. Release formats to be decided from what we feel suits the songs.

They’ve also announced a new reissue of their 2006 sophomore album, Pet Grief, which you can pre-order through their website, and a new string of tour dates, which you can check out alongside the new song below.

TOUR DATES (tickets):

04/26 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/28 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/29 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/30 Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

05/01 Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

05/02 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

05/03 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/06 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/07 Vancouver, BC @ Venue

05/08 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/10 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

“The Absence Of Birds” is out now.