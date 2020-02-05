Stream Typecaste’s Between Life EP

Next week, the Long Island/Boston band Typecaste will head out on tour, opening for fellow metalcore monsters Sanction, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and Vamachara. I wonder how those other bands are going to feel about playing to rooms full of dead bodies. Because based on the absolute brutality of Typecaste’s new EP, those shows are going to be fucking war zones as soon as doors open.

Later this week, Typecaste will release the new EP Between Life, their follow-up to the 2018 EP Creature Of Habit. (They haven’t released an album yet.) We’ve already posted the early track “Traverse,” but all four songs on the EP are just huge, sickening crushers. Typecaste specialize in elemental, demonic growls and riffs so ugly that you want to hide them from everyone, even your immediate family, lest they judge you. There are four songs on the EP, and all of them are nasty as all hell. Stream it below.

<a href="http://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr49-between-life" target="_blank">FSR49 – Between Life by Typecaste</a>

In other metalcore news, Rain Of Salvation — a Long Island/Delaware/Connecticut band that features members of Typecaste, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Adrenaline, and others — has a new song called “The Sound Of Triumph.” It’s a hard-flexing bounce that evinces a very different idea of how triumph sounds than, like, the Rocky theme. Listen below.

<a href="http://rainofsalvation.bandcamp.com/album/the-sound-of-triumph" target="_blank">The Sound of Triumph by Rain of Salvation</a>

Typecaste’s Between Life EP is out 2/7 on Flatspot Records. Rain Of Salvation’s “The Sound Of Triumph” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.