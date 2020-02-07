Meek Mill recently got into a heated Twitter exchange with ex Nicki Minaj, but that hasn’t stopped him from releasing a new song tonight. (Minaj was also scheduled to release a new track tonight, “Yikes,” but that hasn’t materialized yet.)

Meek Mill’s new song “Believe” finds him teaming up with Justin Timberlake, who appears here for the first time on a song since 2018’s Man Of The Woods. It’s Meek’s second song in as many weeks after the post-Grammys tribute song “Letter To Nipsey.”

It comes attached to a music video, which you can watch below.

“Believe” is out now.