The late Nipsey Hussle was nominated for three Grammys this year and posthumously became a first-time winner today. The Recording Academy honored him further by staging an all-star tribute on tonight’s broadcast from the rapper’s hometown of LA=.

Among the friends and collaborators who took the stage at the Staples Center: John Legend, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill, and fellow Compton natives Roddy Ricch and YG. Most of the performers wore traditional Eritrean clothing in honor of Nipsey’s cultural heritage. YG, who collaborated with Nipsey on the 2016 hit “FDT,” risked missing the Grammys after being arrested on robbery charges two days ago but was able to perform after all. At the end of the performance, Nipsey’s photo was projected at the back of the stage alongside an image of fellow LA icon Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash today. (Bryant got a tribute of his own earlier in the night.)

Nipsey was shot dead last March at age 33, about a year after releasing his Grammy-nominated debut album Victory Lap. Since his death he’s been widely praised not only for his music but his work in philanthropy, business, and community development.

Watch the Grammys’ Nipsey Hussle tribute below.

Nipsey Hussle tribute Dj Khaled and John Legend#grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/XKhKh0nPCK — Bippity Boppity (@Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020