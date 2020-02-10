Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Cars In Space”

Back in June of 2018, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released their debut album Hope Downs. Stuffed with hooks and impeccably written songs propelled forward on the band’s three-guitar arrangements, it proved to be one of the more endlessly replayable debuts in recent memory. Since then, the band also released “In The Capital“/”Read My Mind” single last April and have been touring relentlessly. Somewhere along the line, it appears they had some time to work on some new music, too.

Today, Rolling Blackouts are back with a new single called “Cars In Space.” According to Fran Keaney, the song traces “the swirling words and thoughts before a breakup.” Musically, “Cars In Space” has all those trademark RBCF elements — vocals and guitars layering on top of each other, an ability to rush forward insistently yet precisely, allowing the song to gradually and climactically crest by the end. Like many of their singles, it’s so well-crafted that it at first sounds like just another reliable RBCF composition, before it starts getting stuck in your head over and over.

“Cars In Space” is accompanied by a music video directed by Julia Jacklin and Nick McKinlay. It takes place in what a press release describes as a “quintessentially Australian drive-in.” Check it out below.

CREDIT: Peter Ryle

“Cars In Space” is out now on Sub Pop.