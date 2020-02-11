THICK – “Bumming Me Out”

Brooklyn Band To Watch THICK announced their debut album, 5 Years Behind, last month with its title track, and today they’re back with another new song from it, “Bumming Me Out.” It’s a chiming and chugging one about getting pulled down by everything around you. “Everything that I see, bumming me out/ Everything that I read, wearing me down,” Nikki Sisti sings in the chorus. “Everyone that I see is freaking me out.”

The band shared this about the song’s accompanying music video in a statement:

It’s one of our more vulnerable songs lyrically, so it was important to inject the video with some playfulness. We collaborated on the concept with Nic Henry (director). He had wanted to introduce the ‘Chill Reaper’ character for a while, so we worked him into the slumber party story, as the night gets weirder and weirder. We constructed the set in Nikki’s bedroom as a throwback to our own bedrooms growing up, so there’s also a sense of nostalgia throughout.

Watch and listen below.

5 Years Behind is out 3/6 via Epitaph.