THICK – “5 Years Behind”

Last spring, the Brooklyn Band To Watch THICK released a three-track EP to celebrate their signing to Epitaph Records. Today, they’re announcing the release of their debut album — out 3/6 — with its title track, “5 Years Behind.” The song’s about temporal anxiety and always feel like you’re playing a losing game. “I wouldn’t feel so overwhelmed if I didn’t let time take control of me,” goes the chiming chorus.

“It’s about how we always feel five years behind in life, at least as far as the expectations of the world around us,” vocalist/guitarist Nikki Sisti said in a press release. “It’s something we’re constantly battling, but at the same time we know that there’s no real timeline—there’s no time limit for doing what we want to do.”

Watch the Miranda Rose Kahn-directed video (which features some ace New York comedians) and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “5 Years Behind”

02 “Sleeping Through The Weekend”

03 “Bumming Me Out”

04 “Fake News”

05 “Home”

06 “Mansplain”

07 “WHUB”

08 “Won’t Back Down”

09 “Can’t Be Friends”

10 “Your Mom”

11 “Party With Me”

5 Years Behind is out 3/6 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.