Too Free – “Elastic”

Last month, the new dance trio Too Free — featuring singer Awad Bilal, Don Godwin, and Merchandise’s Carson — announced that their debut Love In High Demand would be out soon via Priests’ Sister Polygon label. In the meantime, they’ve shared a series of singles, first “ATM” and then album closer “No Fun.” And today, they’re back with another called “Elastic.”

“‘Elastic’ is an attempt to define those intangible spaces between seduction and letting go of your inhibitions,” Bilal said of the new single. “Unlearning generations of conditioning to explore the different kinds of love that we are capable of feeling without stigma or fear.”

Each Too Free song so far has helped sketch out their sound — always danceable and full of bright, dizzying synths, but also with something dark lingering at the edges, something to be wrestled with. Bilal’s vocals in particular give the songs multiple layers; he can draw melodies out sensuously, or have this kind of haunted yearning to him. “Elastic” is no different, at times the poppiest of the three singles, and at times undercut by corroded synth gurgles. Either way, each new Too Free song has been catchier than the last, and Love In High Demand is shaping up to be an intriguing debut. Check out “Elastic” below.

Love In High Demand is out 2/21 on Sister Polygon. Pre-order it here.