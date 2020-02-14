Boys Noize – “Girl Crush” (Feat. Rico Nasty)

Are we about due for a blog-house revival? It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, would it? Alexander Ridha, the German DJ and producer who records as Boys Noize, came up in the that whole mid-’00s wave, and he’s been working steadily ever since. He’s also become a prolific collaborator — working with Frank Ocean on “DHL” and with Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign on “Midnight Hour.” Today, Boys Noize has a new single out, a collaboration with the festival-wrecking rap energy-bomb Rico Nasty.

The combination makes sense, Rico Nasty’s single greatest collaborator is Kenny Beats, a veteran of the EDM universe, and Boys Noize records often have the kind of trashy energy that she can project. But “Girl Crush,” the new Boys Noize/Rico collab, isn’t really a Rico Nasty song. She doesn’t rap in it. Instead, she purrs about a girl she likes over a pulsing electro beat. It’s not doing a lot for me right now, but I could imagine it going off late at night in a room where everybody is on cocaine.

“Girl Crush” is one of two new Boys Noize singles dropped today. The other one, “Buchla 100,” is more of a straight-up electro-house instrumental. You can listen to both below.

Both “Girl Crush” and “Buchla 100″ are up now on the streaming services.