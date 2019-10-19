Frank Ocean – “DHL”

Frank is back, baby. Frank Ocean hosted a PrEP+ club night and debuted new music in New York on Thursday. Yesterday, he announced two new singles, “Dear April” and “Cayendo.” And today, he’s shared an entirely different new track.

Tonight, Frank Ocean returned for the first new episode of his Apple Music Beats 1 show Blonded Radio since last December. Joined by his usual co-hosts Vegyn and Roof Access, he played a clip from Justice’s headlining DJ set at PrEP+ alongside Sango’s remixes of “Cayendo” and “Nights” before closing with a new song called “DHL” produced by Boys Noize.

Listen to “DHL” below and check out the full Blonded Radio broadcast here.