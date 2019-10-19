Frank Ocean Previews New Songs “Dear April” & “Cayendo”

Frank Ocean has had a busy week. On Thursday, he hosted a PrEP+ club night in New York, where he debuted new music. And yesterday, after addressing some criticisms of the event on Tumblr, Pitchfork reports that he officially announced two new songs.

Listings for the vinyl releases of two 7″ singles, “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” popped up on Ocean’s Blonded website yesterday. Both are $15 and ship in 8-12 weeks. And the listings feature footage of Justice and Sango playing remixes of the tracks at his PrEP+ club night.

Ocean has also added new merch to his website, including PrEP+ t-shirts. Preview “Dear April” and “Cayendo” by watching the remix clips below.