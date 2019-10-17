Frank Ocean Hosting PrEP+ Club Night In NYC

Frank Ocean hasn’t played any live shows in more than two years, and he doesn’t have any coming up. But Ocean will be doing something tonight in public. Dazed reports that Ocean is hosting his first-ever Blonded club night to night in New York. It’s the first in a series of planned club nights.

Tonight’s event doesn’t have an announced location yet. The event is called PReP+, and it’s named after the HIV-prevention drug. The event will be “an homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) — which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk — had been invented in that era.”

Photos and videos won’t be allowed at the event. The recurring club night is intended as “an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance,” and it “will welcome globally celebrated DJs.” You’ll need tickets to figure out where the event will be. That Instagram claims that “ticket links have been distributed,” which is pretty vague. Here’s the poster:

Frank Ocean has spoken nebulously about working on club-influenced music; maybe tonight will offer some clue as to how it might sound.