Skrillex, Boys Noize, & Ty Dolla $ign – “Midnight Hour”

Skrillex has a new single out today, and it’s a good one. “Midnight Hour” matches Sonny Moore with production partner Boys Noize and the always-welcome presence of Ty Dolla $ign. (As commenter ghostchannels points out, Skrillex and Boys Noize have a group called Dog Blood, but they’ve chosen not to use that name here.) “Midnight Hour” slathers Ty’s soulful vocals all over brisk, hard-hitting techno/house production that builds to quite the rowdy climax. “Late in the midnight hour, you make the worst decisions,” Ty sings. “I was always there to listen.” Maybe Skrillex and Ty were working on this when they were together in Atlanta this time last year?

“Midnight Hour” is billed as Skrillex’s first official single since 2017’s Poo Bear collab “Would You Ever,” though he surprise-released his two-song Show Tracks EP last month and has stayed busy in the interim: remixing #1 hits by Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott, reactivating his old emo band From First To Last, producing for artists including, Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd, Incubus, Zac Brown Band, Lykke Li, and Camila Cabello, etc.

Hear “Midnight Hour” below.