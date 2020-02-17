Anna Calvi – “Eden” (Feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

A couple weeks ago, Anna Calvi returned with news of a new project called Hunted, a series of reinterpretations of songs from her 2018 album Hunter. We’ve already heard one song from it — a version of “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy,” for which Calvi enlisted Courtney Barnett. Today, Calvi is back with another one: “Eden,” this time featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg.

“Charlotte Gainsbourg has taught me so much as a singer, in how the most quiet of utterances can be the most dramatic and powerful of all,” Calvi said in a press release. “When I was writing ‘Eden’ I had Charlotte’s voice in my head — there’s a secrecy and quiet power to this song that always made me think of her. It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with her.”

Besides the collaborations, the other difference between Hunter and Hunted is that the latter reportedly features more stripped-back renditions of these songs. As the closer of Hunter, “Eden” was already an atmospheric and contemplative track. Now, it’s just a bit more sparse, the main guitar figure doing almost all the instrumental heavy lifting, while Calvi’s voice intertwines with Gainsbourg’s whispered readings of the lyrics. Check it out below.

Hunted is out 3/6 on Domino.